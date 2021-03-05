Death Toll from Zamfara Schoolgirls Reunion Tragedy Rises to Two

The death toll arising from the shooting of angry mob, who invaded the venue of the reunion of the 279 freed students of Government Secondary School in Jangebe, Zamfara State, rose to two yesterday.

According to Reports three people were fatally shot when the reunion of the schoolgirls with their parents turned violent on Wednesday.

The report disclosed that at least one of the shot victims was confirmed dead while the other two were fatally injured by the military.

However, ARISE NEWS yesterday announced the death of a second victim of the shooting incident.

The tragedy occurred when locals took up stones and other weapons expressing outrage over the long speeches being delivered by government officials at the school premises, which was the venue of the reunion.