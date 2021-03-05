Nigerian British Airways Passengers Can Now Buy N20,000 COVID-19 Test

Passengers stuck for how they can take a COVID-19 test before returning to the UK can now buy one from British Airways.

On Thursday, the airline launched its portable £33 (about N20, 000) Covid tests for passengers to take with them on holiday.

File Photo

According to Yahoo Style news, this means that passengers looking to go on holiday when bans are hopefully lifted in the summer will be able to buy the test and take it on holiday with them so that they can test themselves before returning to the UK.

It is reported that this is due to the current travel restrictions which state that we are required to produce a negative Covid test before returning to the UK from any country.

Confirming the development, British Airways’ CEO Sean Doyle, said, “As we look forward and prepare for a safe return to travel, we remain focused on finding and offering the most convenient and affordable testing options for our customers.

“Our teams were pleased to discover Qured, a unique new option which removes uncertainty and unnecessary expense for customers who may be concerned about sourcing a pre-departure test while away from home.”

The tests have been acquired from a Government-approved provider, Qured and they can be ordered to any UK address.

To take the tests, passengers will need to participate in a video call with a health professional who will guide them through the swabbing process. Results should then be available within 20 minutes and a “fit to fly” certificate will be available if the passenger tests negative.

As well as taking a test before we fly back to the UK, current regulations require a test to be taken on day two of the mandatory 10-day quarantine period and day eight.

While domestic holidays are set to resume in mid-April, holidays abroad are pencilled in for June 21, but this is subject to change. We should know more after the government’s Global Taskforce convenes on April 12.