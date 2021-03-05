SAHCO Handles Nigeria’s First Batch of Covid-19 Vaccine

Skyway Aviation Handling Company PLC (SAHCO) said it has been entrusted with the responsibility of providing aviation Ground Handling for the Astraceneca vaccines at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, Nigeria to combat the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The first batch of the vaccines, which was received by the Nigerian government, “was coordinated in a safe, efficient and seamless manner that SAHCO is known for.”

SAHCO said it is present in all the commercially operated airports in Nigeria, which would make distribution of the vaccines effective and timely.

Also, SAHCO has well trained staff with CEIV Certifications which qualifies SAHCO for handling of pharmaceuticals and fitted with well-conditioned warehouse storage facilities that can be regulated to meet the specific needs of any pharmaceuticals, making SAHCO the preferred choice for handling the much-needed vaccines.

“It is also important to note that SAHCO is equipped with cold rooms and freezers that is fitted with the latest technology of handling temperate sensitive Cargo devices that adapts to the required temperature of any shipment.