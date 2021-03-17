Afenifere National Leader, Pa Fasoranti, Steps Down For Ayo Adebanjo

Chief Ayo Adebanjo has received the mantle as Acting leader of the Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, a group founded by Chief Awolowo and which marks its 70th anniversary this year.

The leader of the group, Chief Reuben Fasoranti, who dropped this hint during the meeting of the group in Akure, the Ondo state capital, said time had come for him to step down.

Fasoranti said the development became necessary “as the group needs more than ever before to have an improved organisation with more effective approach to combat the monstrous invasion of our culture and pride as a people.

“Only a more alike and active leadership can achieve this. At 95, I am hardly able to provide such; and so, it is time for me to step aside.

“At this juncture, I am proud to announce Chief Ayo Adebanjo, a politician of the Awolowo school of thought, as acting leader of Afenifere and His Royal Highness, Oba Oladipo Olaitan, the Alaago of Kajola Ago in Atakumosa East Local Government Area, as the Deputy Leader,” chief Fasoranti said.

Recall that the former leader of the group, Senator Abraham Adesanya, had in 2008 named Fasoranti as the leader of Afenifere, a group originally founded in the 1951 by Chief Obafemi Awolowo.