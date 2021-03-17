Everbridge Selected to Power Vaccine Distribution Across Dozens of Countries in Support of Leading Intergovernmental Organization

Aiding in the rapid distribution of millions of doses of the coronavirus vaccine, Everbridge Critical Event Management (CEM) software remains instrumental to coordinating efficient roll out of immunizations on a global scale

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced that one of the world’s largest intergovernmental organizations, deployed across dozens of countries, selected the company’s Vaccine Distribution software platform to help manage the scheduling, tracking and communications of vaccine immunization and administration.





Following a rigorous analysis of alternatives, Everbridge met all the objectives of the intergovernmental organization (focused on international humanitarian efforts) and will deploy its vaccine distribution software to quickly automate the scheduling, administration, tracking and reporting of millions of vaccine doses across remote and mobile workers around the globe.

“As a mission-based company, Everbridge remains committed to collaborating with governments, health officials and businesses to share and implement best practices on a global basis for mitigating the impacts of COVID-19 and accelerating distribution of the vaccine,” said David Meredith, CEO of Everbridge. “We are honored to deploy our critical event management solutions to help with the distribution of millions of doses of the vaccine to humanitarian teams around the world as they conduct their life-saving work.”

In January 2021, Everbridge launched COVID-19 Shield™: Vaccine Distribution, an extension to its CEM platform supporting the full spectrum of organizations that develop, manufacture, transport, distribute, regulate, and administer the coronavirus vaccine. The offering provides governments and organizations with a single, unified platform to expedite vaccine coordination, communication and distribution for citizens and employees. Recent deployments of Everbridge’s CEM Platform to power the digital vaccination distribution system, include the entire state population of West Virginia, the counties of Sarasota and Indian River, Florida, Muscogee (Creek) Nation, the fourth largest Native American tribe in the country, Leon County Department of Health, and other public and private sector organizations.

With Everbridge’s COVID-19 Shield™: Vaccine Distribution, public and private organizations gain capabilities to: coordinate the number of employees who have been vaccinated, manage population density and access to office buildings based on vaccination status, and receive timely alerts when employees report signs of illness so they can quickly respond to safeguard staff and visitors.

For governments, Everbridge enables state, city and county leaders to rapidly coordinate communication across the population, automate appointment signup and monitor registrations, track vaccine availability, ensure doses are shipped to proper facilities to avoid spoilage, and enable citizen scheduling to avoid long waits and call center challenges.

More local, state, and national governments across the globe deploy the Everbridge Platform than any other solution, offering the ability to reach over 700 million people in more than 200 countries. In the U.S. alone, Everbridge supports more than 70 Federal agencies including the Federal Communications Commission, the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the Departments of Defense, Commerce, Energy, Interior, Justice, and Health and Human Services, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, the Environmental Protection Agency, the National Cancer Institute, and the Peace Corps.

Everbridge stands as the first population alerting provider to also support five European Union (EU) countries in conjunction with the EU mandate requiring member countries to have a population-wide alerting system in place by June 2022. Everbridge supports population-wide alerting in countries across Europe, Asia, Oceania, The Middle East, Africa, and South America including Australia, Greece, Iceland, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Peru, Singapore and Sweden. Everbridge’s population alerting capabilities also power some of the most populous states in North America including Florida, New York, and California, as well as over 3,700 municipalities, counties and cities within 49 of the 50 United States, within all of Canada’s provinces, and throughout Europe and Asia, including deployments within multiple populous states in India.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Businesses Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,600 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication modalities, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 20 cities around the globe. For more information visit www.everbridge.com

