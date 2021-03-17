South Africa Freight Forwarding Industry Report 2020 with Profiles of DSV Panalpina, Barloworld Logistics, Ibhayi Clearing and Logistics, Safcor Freight and Value Logistics – ResearchAndMarkets.com

This report focuses on the freight forwarding and customs clearing industry and includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector and the factors that influence it, trade statistics, regulation and corporate action in the sector.

There are profiles of 43 companies including DSV Panalpina, formerly Bidvest Panalpina which was bought by Danish company DSV and Grindrod, which increased its stake in its IVS Bulk joint venture. Other profiles include Barloworld Logistics, Ibhayi Clearing and Logistics, Safcor Freight and Value logistics.

Freight Forwarders:

The freight forwarding and customs clearance sector is a major contributor to the facilitation of trade in South Africa and it co-ordinates over 80% of South Africa’s international trade. As they are an intermediary service, freight forwarders have relatively low operating costs and charge customers based on the freight rates charged by the carrier, which in turn are based on operating costs and the value of the goods being transported.

Effects of the Pandemic:

The coronavirus pandemic has had a serious effect on global growth and trade with restrictions on economic activity, border closures, the cancellation of ship sailings and port closures, and flight cancellations and airport closures. The spread of the virus has affected the markets for air and sea freight. The reduction in demand, lockdown restrictions and the poor economic situation will affect the revenue of the freight forwarding and customs clearance sector which is a service provider to export and import activities.

Challenges:

The freight forwarding and customs clearance sector has no influence on the market as it depends on freight requiring transport created by other elements of the supply chain. Rates are based on those charged by the carrier. Port congestion and poorly equipped state organisations are major challenges, as are fees charged by shipping lines and other surcharges. Inconsistent international lockdown restrictions have affected the supply chain.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

3. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY

4. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY

4.1. Local

4.1.1. Corporate Actions

4.1.2. Regulations: General

4.1.3. Regulations: Coronavirus

4.1.4. Enterprise Development and Socio-Economic Development

4.2. Continental

4.3. International

5. INFLUENCING FACTORS

5.1. Economic Impact of Coronavirus

5.2. Economic Environment

5.3. Infrastructure and Trade

5.4. Public and Private Sector Initiatives

5.5. Operating Costs

5.6. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation

5.7. Labour

5.8. Security and Risk Management

5.9. Environmental Concerns

5.10. Cyclicality

5.11. Electricity Supply Constraints

6. COMPETITION

6.1. Barriers to Entry

7. SWOT ANALYSIS

8. OUTLOOK

9. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

10. REFERENCES

10.1. Publications

10.2. Websites

APPENDIX

Services Offered by Freight Forwarders

Summary of Notable Players

COMPANY PROFILES

A Hartrodt (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Barloworld Logistics Africa (Pty) Ltd

Berry And Donaldson (Pty) Ltd

Bidvest Freight (Pty) Ltd

Bigfoot Express Freight (Pty) Ltd

Blg Logistics Of South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Bollore Transport And Logistics South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Brinks (Southern Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Ceva Logistics South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Dhl Global Forwarding Sa (Pty) Ltd

Dsv South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Elliott Mobility (Pty) Ltd

Expolanka Freight (Pty) Ltd

Gac Laser International Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Geodis South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Grindrod Ltd

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Heneways Freight Services (Pty) Ltd

Ibhayi Clearing And Logistics Cc

Imperial Clearing And Forwarding South Africa (Pty) Ltd

J F Hillebrand South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Kintetsu World Express South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Kuehne And Nagel (Pty) Ltd

Logwin Air And Ocean South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Lonrho Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Manica South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Megafreight Services (Pty) Ltd

Mercury Freight (Pty) Ltd

Pantos Logistics Co Ltd

Phosfert Marine (Pty) Ltd

Rohlig-Grindrod (Pty) Ltd

Rohlig-Grindrod Pharma (Pty) Ltd

Safcor Freight (Pty) Ltd

Savino Del Bene (South Africa) (Pty) Ltd

Schenker South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Sebenza Forwarding And Shipping (Pty) Ltd

Sg Agility (Pty) Ltd

Toll Global Forwarding (Sa) (Pty) Ltd

Turners Shipping (Pty) Ltd

Unitrans Supply Chain Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Value Logistics Ltd

World Net Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Yusen Logistics Co LTD

