Alake Of Egbaland Cautions Igboho, Others, Says if Nigeria’s Breakups, the entire black race will be wiped out from history of humanity

The Alake of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Gbadebo, has appealed to those calling for Nigeria’s secession to shelve the idea.

The monarch warned that those beating the drum of war in Nigeria are calling for chaos in the country and in Africa at large.

Oba Gbadebo spoke when he played host to the National President of the National Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria, Musa Maitakobi, the Chairman of RTEAN in Ogun State, Titilayo Akibu, and other members of the association in his palace in Ake, Abeokuta.

The visit was part of activities marking the first anniversary of Akibu as the state chairman of RTEAN in Ogun state.

Alake’s statement was against the declaration of Yoruba nation and South-West secession from Nigeria by a Yoruba activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly called Sunday Igboho.

The monarch said Nigeria could not afford to go through another civil war, stressing that no country in the world will be willing to have over 250 million Nigerians as refugees.

The monarch said Nigerians, irrespective of their tribe, political or religious afflictions, must work together for the country’s greater good.

Alake said if Nigeria fails as a country, the entire black race has failed, insisting that Nigeria is better as one united nation than breaking up.

He said in a report by Punch, “Nigerians, wherever we go in Nigeria, we must see ourselves as nationals of the same country, people of the same blood.

“We must work together to make Nigeria great because we must not fail, Nigeria must not fail, if Nigeria fails, the black race has failed and may it never happened.

“Where will over 250 million people go to? If they enter the next country, we will eat all their foods within two days; there will be no food for anybody in that place again. That is why we must remain where we are and make Nigeria work and work well.”