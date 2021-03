Honeywell Flour Mills Plc has notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) that at the extraordinary meeting of its board of directors on 16th March 2021 approved the initiation of a commercial paper program and a Medium-Term note program for the purpose of refinancing/restructuring of the company’s debt profile.

The notification at the NSE on Thursday signed by Yewande Giwa, Company Secretary did not indicate the amount the company would like to raise.