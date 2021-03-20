INEC Cancels Ekiti By-election Over Violence

By
Naija247news Nigeria
-
0
Electoral commission officers count votes at Shagari Health Unit polling station in Yola, Adamawa State on February 23, 2019 after the polls were closed during the day of the General elections. - Nigeria began counting votes in presidential elections, even as many people had yet to even cast their ballot because of delays in the opening of polling units and problems with staffing and technology. Nigeria's Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last week announced a one-week delay to the election, just hours before it was due to get under way. The presidential contest will see incumbent Muhammadu Buhari (APC) seek to win a second four-year term against former vice president Atiku Abubakar (PDP). (Photo by CRISTINA ALDEHUELA / AFP) (Photo credit should read CRISTINA ALDEHUELA/AFP/Getty Images)

The Independent National Electoral Commission has suspended the Ekiti East constituency I bye-election over an outbreak of violence in various polling units in the Local Government Area.

At least three people, including a female police officer, were killed in the violence unleashed on voters and security agents on Saturday.

There are allegations that the thugs, who unleashed violence on voters and security personnel at different polling units, were sponsored by the All Progressives Congress.

INEC resident electoral commissioner for Ekiti, Tella Adeniran, disclosed suspension of the election in a statement.

The statement read, “The situation is such that a conducive environment no longer exists for further electoral activity at the PUs and the Collation centres.

“Given this development, the commission has suspended the election forthwith.”

“The safety of electoral officials, security personnel and election materials, as well as the credibility of the process, cannot be guaranteed

“It is unfortunate that despite the commission’s effort in giving Nigerians free, fair, credible and inclusive election, some people appear to be unprepared for an improved electoral process.”

The Ekiti East constituency seat became vacant following the death of Juwa Adegbuyi, the former representative.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.