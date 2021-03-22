David-West, Bakare, Adesakin, Ezekwesili Headline the Second Edition of Zimvest Economic Conversations

…to steer a discourse on gender investing gapsamong women in Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria – Wednesday, March 18, 2021: In celebration of Women’s History Month, ZIMVEST (Zedcrest Investment Managers), a new-age digital wealth management firm, has rolled out plans to host a two-hour virtual event to steer economic conversations on the financial gaps that exist among young and middle-aged women in Nigeria and provide plausible strategies and ideas to addressing them.

The event which will be the second edition of ZimvestEconomic Conversations series will take place on Tuesday, March 30th, 2021 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm via Zoom.

Speakers at the session, themed: ‘Filling the Blanks: Addressing gender investing gaps among women in Nigeria’ are Professor Olayinka David West, Senior Fellow and Academic Director, Lagos Business School (Pan Atlantic University); Adesola Adesakin, Founder and CEO, Smart Stewards; Mojisola Bakare, General Manager, Corporate and Investment Banking, Sterling Bank PLC; and Sandra Ezekwesili, On-Air Personality, 99.3 Nigeria Info FM.

Other sub-themes to be discussed are ‘Financial inclusion: why are women disadvantaged and how do we close the gaps?’ by Prof. David-West; ‘Bridging the investing gap among women – What should success look like for women, at various levels?’ by Bakare, General Manager, Corporate and Investment Banking, Sterling Bank and ‘Financial habits of highly successful women: How can women invest at different levels and stages’ by Adesakin, Founder and CEO, Smart Stewards.

According to Nwaka Uzum, Private Wealth Manager, Zedcrest Investment Managers, Zimvest is committed to educating and supporting its existing and potentialinvestors by providing financial advisory as value added service to them.

She stated that there is a chronic funding mismatch between impactful businesses (including small businesses owned and managed by women) looking for growth finance, and investors decrying the lack of bankable opportunities in frontier markets.

She added that the role of women in Nigeria’s socio-economic development cannot be overemphasized, hence women need to prioritize financial education and investing to salvage their financial future.

Promoting gender equality has been considered a great economic game-changer by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Women accounted for 36% of the 38.6% (38.6 million) financially excluded Nigerians according to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and EFInA 2020 report on women’s financial inclusion. It is believed that to tackle the financial inclusion gap in Nigeria, the challenge of gender inequality must be addressed.

The IMF’s latest economic review of Nigeria’s economy further supported that closing the gender gap would mean higher growth and productivity, and greater economic stability.

Zimvest, the Asset Management subsidiary of ZedcrestGroup, plans to be at the centre of a continuing conversation series around Investment management and economic policy landscapes.

The event promises to be educative, informative, and enriching for intending participants. For more information, please visit https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_mPSV7EAsQYuCHP6mewqHKg

to register for the event.

About Zimvest

Zedcrest Investment Managers (ZIMVEST) is a member of the Zedcrest Group and is duly licensed by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) as a Funds/Portfolio Manager. Zimvest is committed to growing wealth for its esteemed clients. Products are designed to offer inflation and currency protection, risk management and sustainable growth.

You can experience Zimvest via www.zimvest.com.ng