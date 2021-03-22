Domestic Equities Market Index Rebounds by 0.84% amid Renewed Bullish Activity

As NIBOR Falls for most Tenor Buckets amid Renewed Liquidity Ease…

At the end of Monday’s trade, the local bourse index increased by 1.37% to 38,722.87 points even as the bulls (26) outnumbered the bears (8) amid renewed positive sentiment.

Hence, the year-to-date loss of the NSE ASI fell to -3.88%. Specifically, investors were bullish on mid and large cap tickers such as STANBIC, UBA, BUACEMENT, ARDOVA and UACN which lifted their respective share prices by 10%, 1.47%, 5.08%, 3.70% and 6.67% respectively.

Breakdown across sectors tracked showed a strong bullish performance with four out of five indices tracked close positive.

The NSE Insurance, NSE Consumer Goods, NSE Oil/Gas and the NSE Industrial indices advanced by 0.44%, 0.29%, 0.14% and 2.12% respectively. On the flip side, the NSE Banking index fell by 0.01%.

Meanwhile, trading activity was weak as total deals, volume and value of stocks traded declined by 0.28%, 4.60% and 24% to 4,299 deals, 0.27 billion units and N3.05 billion respectively.

Elsewhere, NIBOR fell for most tenor buckets amid renewed liquidity ease; however, NITTY rose for most maturities tracked amid sell-offs.

In the OTC bonds market, the values of FGN bonds were flattish for most maturities tracked; albeit, the value of FGN Eurobond moderated for most maturities tracked.