Andersen Global Extends Coverage With One of Turkey’s Largest Law Firms

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #agexpansion –Andersen Global continues to bolster its platform in Central Asia with MGC Legal, one of the largest law firms in Turkey.

Founded in 2013, MGC Legal provides all aspects of legal services to local and foreign clients, both domestic and abroad. Led by Managing Partner Mustafa Gunes, and backed by seven Partners and 60 professionals, the Istanbul-based law firm has full-service capabilities including corporate, commercial, litigation, mergers and acquisitions, real estate, international trade, banking and finance, capital markets and energy.

“We are committed to client service and stewardship, which ensures we provide best-in-class services to our clients,” Mustafa said. “Our quality solutions are reinforced by our professionals’ expertise in the all areas of law as well as the working relationships and resources we’ve built over the years. Collaborating with Andersen Global supports our goal of being a benchmark organization that sets the standard for client service regionally and globally.”

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, “MGC Legal’s professionals are outstanding. We were very impressed with their operational knowledge, and their culture and values mirror those of our organization. This collaboration is an important addition in the region, and the chemistry we’ve already developed with this group is a springboard for our collaboration going forward.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 7,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 262 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

Contacts

Megan Tsuei



Andersen Global



415-764-2700