GA Telesis Announces the Delivery of First 737-800SF Freighter Conversion to Ethiopian Airlines

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– #737800SF GA Telesis, LLC (“GAT”) announces the delivery of its first 737-800SF (MSN 32903) passenger-to-freighter (“P2F”) conversion to Ethiopian Airlines. The aircraft was delivered from Aeronautical Engineering, Inc. (“AEI”) authorized Conversion Center, Commercial Jet, in Miami. A second 737-800 (MSN 28826) contracted with AEI is currently undergoing the P2F conversion, with delivery expected in May 2021.

GA Telesis’ Leasing, Investment, Financing & Trading (“LIFT”) Group entered the air cargo sector with its first commitment with AEI signed in July 2020, followed by a second option taken in September. Given the remarkable growth of the main deck air cargo market, fueled by the pandemic, LIFT is negotiating additional 737SF slots, amongst slots for other aircraft models to add to their future portfolio.

“We are proud to launch our commitment to the freighter aircraft market with Ethiopian Airlines as a partner. Ethiopian has, throughout this crisis, cemented themselves as one of the world’s top carriers,” said LIFT President Marc Cho. “They have demonstrated their ability to be creative and agile by focusing on the cargo segment to offset a reduction in passenger volume as a result of this pandemic,” added Cho.

Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mr. Tewolde GebreMariam, said, “I would like to express my delight upon the delivery of the B737-800SF converted freighter aircraft. The delivery of the aircraft is a significant addition to our freighter capacity and frequency and will enhance our capability to serve short-haul destinations in Africa and the Middle East more economically, including the transportation of the much-needed medical supplies and vaccines. This time we are not just receiving a new aircraft; we are also showing to the world that Ethiopian stands firm through a storm and strives to widen its strength and reach corners of the world with much-needed medical supplies and vaccines to save lives.”

About GA Telesis

GA Telesis is the leading provider of integrated services in the commercial aviation industry. Through the GA Telesis Ecosystem™, the Company is distinctly positioned, across six continents, to leverage its resources to create innovative solutions for its customers. Consisting of global operations encompassing leasing/financing, component solutions, and MRO Services business units for landing gear, component/composite, and turbine engine repair, as well as digital solutions, the GA Telesis Ecosystem™ provides an unparalleled resource to airlines. The Company’s core business is its mission to ensure “Customer Success,” built from a reputation for unsurpassed excellence and integrity.

About Leasing, Investments, Finance & Trading (LIFT)

LIFT is GA Telesis’ multi-strategy aviation platform comprised of three operating groups: Asset Transactions (ATG), Capital Management (CMG), and Leveraged Finance (LFG). LIFT specializes in aircraft and engine leasing and trading, asset-based finance, structured credit, investment management, and asset management and remarketing.

