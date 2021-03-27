I Won’t Forgive My Wife for Killing My Daughter – Father Of Minna Bride Burnt To Death

Malam Ibrahim Na Khalida, the father of a 24-year-old woman, Amina Aliyu, who was allegedly killed and set ablaze by her co-wife, has demanded that her daughter’s attackers be prosecuted.

The father said he would never forgive the culprits, and justice must be served because it was an intentional crime.

Fatima Aliyu, the co-wife, was accused of killing Amina only 50 days after the deceased got married to her husband in Minna.

The incident happened on Tuesday about six weeks after the deceased got married to the Niger State indigene. The same woman, according to the husband, is suspected to have killed her two stepdaughters in 2018.

According to DailyTrust, the father, Malam Na Khalifa, said he would want justice to take its course by ensuring that the perpetrators of the heinous act of murdering his daughter are brought to book.

He said in Islam, there is nothing wrong when somebody who is wronged decides to seek justice, adding that the Holy Qur’an has clearly spelt out the punishment for someone who kills another without a just cause.

“I will never forgive the blood of my daughter. The Qur’an says ‘We had ordained for them a life for a life’…, so I want to see that judgement is passed on the perpetrators of this dreadful act.

“No! I will never forgive them. If it was an accident or unintentional manslaughter, that is a different issue. But you beat my daughter to death and as if that was not enough, you also set her body ablaze, that I will never forgive,” he said in tears.

Malam Na Khalifa said he received the news of the death of his daughter with mixed feelings of happiness and anguish, explaining that the happiness was borne out of the conviction that, “the Prophet Muhammad, who does not tell anything but the truth, had given glad tidings to anyone killed unjustly that they will abide in paradise.

“Based on those glad tidings, I have no iota of doubt that my daughter will be among the dwellers of the paradise and that makes me happy. But I am grieved and it is really agonising bearing in mind that I will see her no more in this world and I am pained thinking what she went through in the hands of her assailants,” he said.

The bereaved father described his daughter as a peaceful, demure and well-behaved girl, who was different from her siblings in terms of good character.

He said though he was not financially fit to take the case up, he was happy to hear that the Emir of Minna has shown interest in the matter and some human rights groups have also indicated an interest in pursuing the matter to its conclusion.

The first wife, who was accused of Jealousy, reportedly beat her co-wife to death, locked the house, and burnt the house.

A family source of the deceased, who pleaded for anonymity, while narrating the incident said the two wives were not living in the same house.

“They were not living in the same house but the first wife went to her house which is not far and beat her to death before locking her room up and setting her ablaze”, he said.

But the husband, Aliyu Abdullahi Dayi, who spoke to our correspondent, said though he has not recorded any case of violence against his first wife, the manner in which she killed the new wife suggested that she was responsible for the death of his two daughters who died in a fire incident in 2018.

While narrating what happened, Dabi said he was not around when the incident happened but someone called him around 3pm on Tuesday that there was fire outbreak in the house and he went to the house immediately but didn’t see any sign of fire incident outside but when he went in, he met the wife dead.

“From my observation, she was hit on different parts of her body. Unfortunately, when they tried to burn the house with her corpse, the house didn’t burn.

“When I discovered she was dead, we reported at the Tundun Wada police station. All accusing fingers were pointed at my wife as the prime suspect. In fact, my first wife killed her,” he said.

On why they suspected the first wife, Dabi further explained that the mystery behind the death of his two daughters, the first and second born, on November 28, 2018, made his first wife the prime suspect and believed that she killed those innocent girls.

The Commissioner of Police in Niger State, Muhammed Adamu, who spoke to BBC Hausa Service, said there were strong indications that the co-wife was culpable of the homicide as it was confirmed that the deceased was hit on the head before she was set on fire.

He confirmed that the principal suspect and three other suspected accomplices are in the police net and that investigation into the matter was ongoing.