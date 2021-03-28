APC UK extols Tinubu’s virtues at 69

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Abuja, March 28, 2021 The UK Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has described Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, one of the party’s national leaders as a political icon too important to be ignored.

The APC UK said this in a statement by Mr Jacob Ogunseye, its Publicity Secretary, on Sunday in Abuja while congratulating Tinubu on his 69th birthday.

The statement quoted Mr Ade Omole, leader of the chapter as saying that Tinubu remained an exceptional and extraordinary person, adding that his doggedness and tenacity had reshaped the county’s political space in the last few decades.

According to him, Tinubu has redefined politics and given a new meaning to mentoring and progressive leadership.

Omole added that the APC national leader had shown what it took to be a leader over the years through his resilience, strength, determination, and hard work.

This, he said, had further positioned him for the future as he celebrated his 69th birthday.

He added that at 69, Tinubu had raised the bar for many political leaders across the country as a two-term governor of Lagos State.

He said that he had also bequeathed a style of leadership that completely altered the landscape of the nation.

Omole said Tinubu was the master politician whose progressive solutions to national issues could not be faulted.

He said Tinubu was one politician in the country who meant well for her development and the well-being of the people.

He noted that as a detribalised politician, Tinubu had always rallied support for the socio-economic progress of Nigeria, irrespective of religious or ethnic sentiments.

“Asiwaju had always come through for his political friends in times of trouble irrespective of religion and tribal sentiments.

“He remains the one political pillar in Nigeria that political big wigs across the country run to for support, “Omole said.

He prayed to God to continue to grant Tinubu divine health, long life and prosperity and to bestow on him, more wisdom as he continued to provide his patriotic services to the country and humanity.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that over the years, Tinubu gathered intellectuals and politicians to discuss contemporary political and social issues, while proffering solutions where necessary at his colloquium which was also used to mark his birthday.

This year’s colloquium would be held in Kano on March 29th.