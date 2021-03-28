Buhari greets Asiwaju Tinubu on 69th birthday, 12th colloquium

By Ismaila Chafe

Abuja, March 28, 2021 President Muhammadu Buhari has joined the governing party, All Progressives Congress (APC) and its teeming members in congratulating Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his 69th birthday.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Sunday, Buhari also shared the joyous occasion with the former two-term Governor of Lagos State, ”whose acumen and influence continue to resonate round the country and beyond.”

The president rejoiced with the “patriot and statesman” on the 12th colloquium, an intellectual gathering to commemorate his birthday.

He noted that the colloquium had over the years turned into a veritable opportunity for discussing topical national issues, and harnessing ideas that would move the nation forward.

The president described the theme of the 12th Bola Tinubu Colloquium, “Our Common Bond, Our Common Wealth: Imperative of National Cohesion for Growth and Prosperity’’, as timely.

He believed the choice of further ”highlighting loyalty to the country and the shared vision that will bring harmony and well-being to everyone is most timely, clearly reflecting Sen. Tinubu’s patriotism and benevolence.”

According to the president, the former Lagos State governor has inspired many leaders and continues to nurture talents for the benefit of the country.

He also acknowledged Tinubu’s role in the stability of the APC, and advocating good governance.

The president also felicitated with family, friends and political associates of the astute politician, praying that God will grant him longer life, good health and more wisdom.