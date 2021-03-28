Sanwo-Olu congratulates Tinubu at 69

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has congratulated the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on his 69th birthday.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile on Sunday, described Asiwaju Tinubu as a visionary leader and a rare mentor with exceptional abilities in various areas of human endeavours, adding that the National Leader of APC is political pathfinder, nationalist and detribalised Nigerian, who has contributed in no small measure to the socio-political and economic growth of Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole.

Sanwo-Olu said Asiwaju Tinubu is “a major stabilizing factor for Nigeria’s current democratic dispensation”, adding that the former governor left with impeccable records in Lagos State after setting the right template for economic growth and political stability.

He said: “As pathfinder, Asiwaju charted the developmental trajectory of modern Lagos, raising the bar of governance and public service in the State and indeed, Nigeria.

A cheerful giver who cares about the welfare of the people, Asiwaju personifies tolerance and humanity.

The story of Nigeria’s democracy cannot be told without the name of the Jagaban Borgu written in gold.

Thousands are today direct beneficiaries of his political benevolence.”

Sanwo-Olu also rejoiced with the family of the former governor, especially his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, friends, political associates, APC chieftains and members across the country on the occasion of his 69th birthday.

“On behalf of my adorable wife, Ibijoke, the good people of Lagos State and entire members of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), I felicitate with our leader and mentor on his 69th birthday.

“As you march on to a higher pedestal in life, may The Almighty go with you every step of the way and may you accomplish more in the service of our dear country and humanity,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Like this: Like Loading...