You ‘ll continue to inspire us, APC Governors salute Tinubu at 69

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Abuja, March 28, 2021 The Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) says it will continue to look up to Sen. Bola Tinubu, one of the national leaders of All Progressives Congress (APC), for inspiration and guidance.

The PGF Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Bagudu, said this in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja to congratulate Tinubu on his 69th birthday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that PGF is the umbrella body of serving governors, elected on APC platform.

“PGF joins all Nigerians to celebrate the birthday of His Excellency, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; we celebrate this special occasion with Your Excellency and your entire family.

“We particularly wish to acknowledge and commend your untiring and selfless leadership and commitment to a united and prosperous Nigeria.

“We rejoice with you and will always continue to look up to you for inspiration and guidance,” Bagudu, who is also the Governor of Kebbi, said.

He acknowledged Tinubu’s contributions to the emergence and growth of APC, emerging from opposition to a governing party.

This, he noted, was through hard and very difficult negotiations which had bestowed upon the party’s leaders the responsibility of managing the country’s affairs.

Bagudu added that this was a historic achievement that past political leaders of the country were unable to achieve.

He further noted that under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari, in partnership with many other leaders of the party, including Tinubu, the politics of Nigeria was passing through fundamental changes.

Bagudu said this had necessitated the institution of enduring progressive governance in the country.

“As our national leader, you certainly represent one of the inspirations for our successes.

“Congratulations and happy birthday to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Jagaban of Bogu Kingdom,” he said.

