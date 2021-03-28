Zamfara, Bauchi, Ekiti residents paid highest transport fares in February — NBS

Residents of Zamfara, Bauchi, Ekiti States paid the highest bus journey fares within city in February, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has reported.

The bureau, in its Transport Fare Watch Report for February released Wednesday, said residents of Zamfara paid an average of N620.15, residents of Bauchi paid N530.10 and those in Ekiti paid N475.25 in the month under review.

The report added that the states with the lowest bus journey fares within the city were Oyo N190.45, Abia N208.55 and Borno N250.72.

According to the report, the average fare paid by commuters for bus journey within the city increased by 2.60 per cent month on month and by 78.08 per cent year on year to N361.31 in February from N352.15 in January.

The transport fare watch report for February 2021 covers the following categories: bus journey within the city per drop constant route, bus journey intercity, state route, charge per person, airfare charge for specific routes single journey, journey by motorcycle (okada) per drop and waterway passenger transport.

States with the highest bus journey fares intercity were Abuja FCT N4,500.88, Sokoto N3,350.60 and Lagos N3,340.60 while the states with the lowest bus journey fare within city were Bayelsa N1,650.32, Bauchi N1,690.80 and Enugu N1,700.00.

Air and Water

The report said the average fare paid by air passengers for specified routes single journey decreased by -0.02 per cent month on month and increased by 17.97 per cent year on year to N36,458.11 in February from N36,463.65 in January 2021.

Also, the average fare paid by commuters for journey by motorcycle per drop increased by 2.8 per cent month on month and by 97.68 per cent year on year to N266.74 in February from N259.33 in January 2021.

The report also said the average fare paid by passengers for waterway passenger transport increased by 1.00 per cent month on month and by 39.63 per cent year on year to N794.02 in February 2021 from N786.19 in January 2021.