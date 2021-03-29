Uzodimma’s sterling leadership qualities a plus to APC, says, Mamman

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State has received with enthusiasm the All Progressive Congress (APC) Constitution Review Committee Team for the South East, led by Prof. Tahir Mamman (SAN), who said the governor’s sterling leadership qualities is a plus to the APC.

The Governor who met with the Committee at the Imo State APC Secretariat along Okigwe road Owerri on Monday told them and other party faithful that the decision to look at the party constitution to identify the grey areas and add things that will strengthen the party and make her policies come to terms with the new realities of the 21st century is a welcome idea.

The governor also expressed readiness to support the work the Committee has come to do, noting that in support of the constitution review idea the party in Imo State has committed her position in writing for submission to the committee.

Governor Uzodimma seized the opportunity to remind the people that “APC today is the largest party in Black and White Africa as it controls the Federal Government of Nigeria,” noting that, “the creation of the Caretaker Committee at both the National and State levels was born out of recent challenges in the administration of the party hence the National Leadership rose to the occasion by putting in place the Caretaker Committee.”

For him, “APC today is the party to beat now in South East,” emphasizing that “it was not by mistake, rather a painstaking efforts by the leaders of the party in the zone who decided that the zone should not be left out of the National political grid and fortunately enough, people of the zone received the message and cued into the idea.”

Governor Uzodimma expressed confidence that going forward APC will have a convivial environment for party politics, promotion of APC and place the party in a position that it will be a movement in the South East.

He vouched for the leaders of the party in the South East States and pledged that challenged by the new development they will make sure all the nooks and crannies of the South East recognize and embrace APC as their party. He therefore urged the team in Imo State to work hard to produce a document that will move the party forward to the envy of the whole world and progress of APC.

In his remarks, the Leader of the team, Prof. Tahir Mamman (SAN) said they are in Imo and South East for a very important programme – the APC Constitution Review – “to save the party from derailing, save it from future problems and make APC a model to other parties.”

Prof. Mamman added that the approach to the constitutional review which demands input from grassroots party members through written memos is exactly why they are in Imo State and expressed satisfaction with the reception they received so far.

He congratulated the Governor for his sterling leadership qualities that have made him provide the best APC Secretariat in Nigeria which, according to him, is the most conducive for their type of job.

Welcoming the Governor earlier, the State APC Chairman, Chief Marcon Nlemigbo described Governor Uzodimma as a good party man who has always supported programmes and activities of the party at both the State and National levels.

He informed the visitors that in Governor Uzodimma APC has all it takes to move beyond where it is today and in future.