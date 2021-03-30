Anambra 2021: PDP assures of transparent primaries

By Chukwuemeka Opara

Abakaliki, March 29, 2021 The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has pledged to conduct credible and transparent primaries to choose a candidate for the Nov. 6 Anambra governorship election.

Chief Ali Odefa, PDP National Vice Chairman (South East) made the declaration on Monday in Abakaliki during the party’s stakeholders meeting in the state.

Odefa said that he recently addressed the governorship aspirants and admonished them to approach the grassroots for support.

“I told them that they are rich and are all billionaires but money is not the issue presently.

“I told them to keep money aside as the party is more interested in reclaiming power in the state,” he said.

The PDP South East Vice Chairman said that the same measure would be applied for aspirants for elective positions in Ebonyi and other states in the zone.

“We would offer level a playing –ground to all contestants as there would no form of favoritism.

“The people would choose their candidates and aspirants should jettison the idea of meeting party leaders for favour,” he said.

He said that the party was not in dispute with any party in Ebonyi but was re-strategising to reclaim power in the state.

“I urged members to be focused and courageous as they would not be intimidated by security agencies or other categories of persons,” he said.

Chief Fred Udogu, the party’s Caretaker Chairman in Ebonyi commended the party faithful for their steadfastness, assuring that it was time to reap the dividends of their labour.

Udogu implored the concerned authorities to give the party access to its state secretariat with the defection of the factional chairman to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“We also urge the state government to immediately halt the spate of violence in the state as the situation is becoming worrisome,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by party’s stakeholders such as former Senate President, Chief Pius Anyim, former Gov. Sam Egwu, serving national and state assembly members among others.

NAN further reports that the party has been factionalised in the state following Gov. David Umahi’s defection to the APC.

