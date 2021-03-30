Anambra PDP aspirant pledges to improve IGR

By Emmanuel Oloniruha

Abuja, March 29, 2021 Dr Ifedi Okwenna, a former Anambra commissioner has joined the race for the Nov. 6, governorship election in the state, pledging to improve the state Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), if elected governor.

Okwenna made the promise while speaking with newsmen after obtaining his nomination and expression of interest forms at the PDP national secretariat on Money in Abuja.

The aspirant said that his mantra was building an “innovative Anambra” with 27 innovative plans, including building new Akwa city, ICT and agricultural development.

“I am going to imbibe all these even with some improvements. Anambra money must work for the Anambra.

“I have so many alternative plans for fundraising, which we are not exploiting.On our IGR, we have capacity to generate 40 per cent of Lagos. I do not say 100 per cent and this has been worked out.

“I have broad ideas for alternative funding sources. Why did peter Obi left 75 billion in the account and 150million dollars before he left? It is because every international organisation has funded project in Anambra. We will return to that era.

“When we choose accountability and transparency in our dealings international agencies will come back to Anambra,” Okwenna said.

He pledged to partner with African Development Bank for the state agricultural projects and other funding source for ICT projects.

“I will develop internal mechanism for raising fund.

“I have been part of the state IGR team where we moved from 40,000 million naira in a month to three billion. It is a terrain I have been passing through, we will get there,” he added.

Asked if he would be ready to work for PDP if he did not win the party’s ticket, Okwenna said he would work for the party and the candidate if the primary was free and fair.

He advised that the party leadership to do the right thing for PDP to regain power in Anambra.

He said it was ironical that PDP with 70 per cent of number of politicians in Anambra still remained in opposition for six years.

“We are the cause of our problem. Once we get it right the party will pick the ticket.”

He, however, said that it was the turn of Anambra south to get the party’s ticket.

Okwenna, who said he had the required experience to govern the state, added that he had long prepared himself to be governor.

“I have experienced more than any person contesting. I have worked virtually everywhere preparing myself.

I worked in Federal Ministry of Health, international agencies, worked overseas, in the university worked in the National Assembly, and in the state as a commissioner.”

He added that he was part of the three wisemen that designed and developed the state Integrated Development Strategy under former Gov. Peter Obi’s administration.

