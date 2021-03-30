At 69, Tinubu’s patriotic commitment to democracy, development commendable – Group

By Kadiri Abdulrahman

Abuja, March 29, 2021 A political group, Tinubu Vanguard, has commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Mr Bola Tinubu, for his patriotism and strong commitment to democracy and development of Nigeria.

The Director General of Tinubu Vanguard, Dr Johnny Benjamin, made the commendation in his congratulatory message to Tinubu on his 69th birthday.

Naija247news reports that Tinubu was born on March 29, 1952.

Benjamin stated that the party leader’s humility and dedication to philanthropy and human development have made him a most sought after political leader.

“We salute a great leader and a true democrat, Bola Tinubu, on his 69th birthday anniversary.

“Tinubu has dedicated his life to the service of humanity, promotion of good governance and the development of democracy in Nigeria.

“As a leader, and a developmental democrat, he is passionate about the future of the Nigerian people and the institution of due process and the rule of law. We are proud of his achievements,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to brace up to support a possible Tinubu candidacy ahead of the 2023 presidential election so as to further engender peace and prosperity.