Emir lauds political stalwart for mobilizing compatriots on unity

Abuja, March 29, 2021 The Emir of Katsina, Alhaji Abdulmumini Usman, has lauded a political activist, Dr Orefo Nnamdi Onochie, for being at the forefront of mobilising Nigerians to stay together in a united and progressive nation.

Usman gave the commendation in a statement e-mailed to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday by Onochie’s political office.

According to the statement, Usman while receiving Onochie at his palace in Katsina, pleaded with politicians to close ranks to build a nation that future generations would be proud of.

He decried what he described as the increasing cases of banditry and lawlessness in Nigeria, pleading with security outfits and law enforcement agencies to tackle the problems decisively.

According to him, all those flouting the laws of the land should be apprehended and prosecuted to act as deterrent to others.

The royal father, who received gifts of books and write-ups from Onochie also told Nigerians to be their brothers’ keepers all the time.

Earlier, Onochie, a former Nigerian envoy to the Philippines, Algeria and Tunisia, told the emir that he had huge plans for the emancipation of Nigeria.

He said that if he got into high office, he would work hard to increase electricity generation by building seven new electricity generation plants nationwide.

Onochie, who has been an active player in partisan politics over the years, said that he would increase supply, transmission and distribution of electricity by 11,340 additional megawatts within 36 months.

The PDP stalwart reiterated his promise to Nigerians that he would work to reduce the high cost of living in the country by bringing down prices of goods and services by 32 per cent.

Onochie said that his greatest desire was to see that every Nigerian benefited from free and compulsory education.

He also pointed out that people should not be paying more than N75 for a litre of petrol for an oil-bearing nation like Nigeria.

“The people of Nigeria deserve to be served better. We should not continue to wallow in poverty, ignorance and want because of poor leadership.’’

