Presidency blasts Ohanaeze over statement on Buhari as “a direct opposite of Nigeria’s unity

The youth wing of the apex Igbo socio-cultural body, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ohanaeze Youth Council, OYC has said President Muhammadu Buhari’s actions and inactions pose threat to the unity of Nigeria.

This position is an apparent response to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Garba Shehu, who said Buhari is very passionate about Nigeria’s unity.

The National President of OYC, Igboayaka. O Igboayaka, in a press release, described President Buhari as “a direct opposite of Nigeria’s unity”.

Dismissing as false, a statement credited to Garba that “Buhari is so passionate about Nigeria’s unity”, Igboayaka alleged that “Shehu is on a pay job, and one of the aides that is endangering the unity of Nigeria through his sycophantic service to the president.”

According to him, “Buhari has divided Nigeria more than any other president in the history of Nigeria”, describing him as “the most tribalistic President Nigeria has ever produced”.

The statement read: ” President Buhari and his cabal have violated the federal character principle with reckless abandon, leading Nigeria into the path of disintegration “His high-handedness with tribal impunity contributed to the present ethnic crisis ravaging Nigeria.