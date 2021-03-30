We will continue to draw from Tinubu’s wealth of experience – Sanwo-Olu

•Lagos Governor, Colleagues, Others Join 12th Tinubu Colloquium Virtually

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the present crop of politicians and public office holders have a lot of leadership values and wisdom to draw from the wealth of experience of the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Speaking during the 12th Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium held in Kano State on Monday to mark the 69th birthday of the ex-Governor of Lagos, Sanwo-Olu, who joined the event virtually from Abuja airport, applauded Tinubu’s stance on true federalism, noting that the APC National Leader had remained unshaken in his commitment to peaceful coexistence among ethnic nationalities making up the country.

He noted that Tinubu’s emphasis on job creation for the youth and care for the aged stood him out as one of the most progressive individuals in contemporary history.

Governor Sanwo-Olu spoke on behalf of Governors and APC chieftains who could not physically attend the colloquium because of bad weather.

He and his colleague Governors from Ekiti (Kayode Fayemi), Osun (Gboyega Oyetola), Ogun (Dapo Abiodun) and other eminent personalities – Senators Kashim Shettima, Tokunbo Abiru, Olamilekan Solomon and Bamidele Opeyemi, among others, could not travel by air to Kano for the colloquium due to bad weather; they joined the event virtually from the Nnamdi Azikwe Airport, Abuja.

Sanwo-Olu said Tinubu’s extreme welfarist principle had become more pronounced to be ignored in showing direction and steer the country away from the current quagmire.

He said: “I want to say how truly delighted I am with my brother Governors. We would have all wished that we were all in Kano with you but like you said during your speech, this is the reality of our time.

This is what climate change is teaching and has taught each and every one of us but indeed we can still celebrate you and we all can still come together even in this large numbers.

“We have listened to all the great speakers today but your comments still resonate and I am sure it will resonate with all of us for a very long time. Very classic Asiwaju and you have explained to us in three to five minutes, what true federalism is.

You reiterated to us what it means with peaceful coexistence among ourselves.

“You explained and you have shown us the importance of job creation for the youth and abilities for us to care for our aged. These are what you stand for. This is classic Asiwaju.

We can’t but continue to thank God for your life. We can’t but continue to thank God for giving you to us at this point in time.

“My prayer and our prayers in Lagos is that God will continue to be with you, to give you good health, a sound mind and continue to lead from the front.

Your extreme welfarism that knows no bound will continue to steady the ship. And each and every one of us will continue to draw from your wealth of experience. We wish you all the very best.”