The following table shows rates for
Asian currencies against the dollar at 0211 GMT.
China’s yuan firms after PMI, Indonesia’s rupiah declines
Close sticky video
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 110.630 110.34 -0.26
Sing dlr 1.347 1.3478 +0.06
Taiwan dlr 28.505 28.519 +0.05
Korean won 1132.400 1133.6 +0.11
Baht 31.350 31.24 -0.35
Peso 48.530 48.56 +0.06
Rupiah 14500.000 14470 -0.21
Rupee 73.380 73.38 0.00
Ringgit 4.152 4.149 -0.07
Yuan 6.564 6.5724 +0.13
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move
Japan yen 110.630 103.24 -6.68
Sing dlr 1.347 1.3209 -1.94
Taiwan dlr 28.505 28.483 -0.08
Korean won 1132.400 1086.20 -4.08
Baht 31.350 29.96 -4.43
Peso 48.530 48.01 -1.07
Rupiah 14500.000 14040 -3.17
Rupee 73.380 73.07 -0.43
Ringgit 4.152 4.0400 -2.70
Yuan 6.564 6.5283 -0.54
(Compiled by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru)
You must log in to post a comment.