Democratic Republic of the Congo Mining Fiscal Regime Report 2021: Governing Bodies, Governing Laws, Mineral Licenses and Fees by State and Territory – ResearchAndMarkets.com

“Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Mining Fiscal Regime 2021” provides a comprehensive coverage on the country’s mining regulatory framework. The report provides information on the country’s mining regulatory bodies, taxes, laws, rights and obligations. It also provides a snapshot of the country’s macroeconomic performance, ease of doing business, corruption index and mineral overview.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) has a variety of mineral resources, including copper, cobalt, zinc and diamonds. Other lesser-mined minerals include cadmium, cassiterite (tin ore), gold, silver and uranium. The DRC, accounting for more than 70% of the total, is the world’s largest producer of cobalt.

Different Ministries, such as the Ministry of Mines, Mining Registry, Centre for Expertise, Evaluation and Mineral Substances Certification Precious and Semi-Precious (CEEC), Small-Scale Mining Support and Supervision Service governs the country’s mining sector.

These government bodies are formed for effective administration and regulation of laws on mines and minerals in the country.

Scope

The report outlines the governing bodies, governing laws, various mineral licenses and fees by state and territory

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Country Overview

2.1 Macroeconomic Performance

2.2 Ease of Doing Business

2.3 Corruption Index

2.4 Minerals Overview

3. Fiscal regime

3.1 Governing Bodies

3.2 Laws and Regulations

3.3 Mining Rights and Obligations

3.4 Mineral Licensing and Fees as per the New Mining Code of 2018

3.5 Taxes and Royalties

4. Appendix

