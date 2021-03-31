Moody’s analysts see Nigeria’s banking system outlook remains negative Amidst rising asset risk as govt support weakens

By
Godwin Okafor
-
0

Nigeria’s banking outlook remains negative
» Asset risk will increase and government support capacity is weakening

The outlook for Nigeria’s banking system remains negative, reflecting expectations of rising asset risk and weakening government support capacity over the next 12 to 18 months, Moody’s Investors

Service said in a report published today.
“Nigerian banks’ loan quality will weaken in 2021 as coronavirus support measures implemented by the government and central bank last year, including the loan repayment holiday, are unwound,” says Peter Mushangwe, Analyst at Moody’s and the co-author of the report.

“The negative outlook also captures the weakening capacity of the Government of Nigeria to support the country’s banks in case of need, as reflected by the negative outlook on the government’s credit rating; on the other hand, Nigerian banks hold robust capital buffers and foreign-currency shortages will ease.”

Banks in Africa’s biggest economy face higher asset quality risks as coronavirus support measures are withdrawn amid large single-name and sectoral concentrations and as banks hold a large volume of foreign currency loans. Banks balance sheets are also burdened by large volumes of Stage 2 loans.

We estimate that between 40% to 45% of banking loans were restructured in 2020, easing pressure on borrowers following the outbreak of the pandemic.

Still, the government’s capacity to support banks may weaken, as it has an extremely low revenue base, which has remained below 10% of GDP since 2015.

However, the government’s willingness
to provide support to large banks in the event of a crisis and to sustain financial stability will remain high.

Moody’s expects economic activity to rebound in Nigeria, with real GDP growth of 2.1% this year and 3.1% in 2022, following a 1.9% contraction in 2020. The current high oil prices, if sustained, will further boost economic activity; however, the economy will remain sensitive to oil price movements.

SHARE
Previous articleWhy We Recruited 42 Candidates From South-East, 58 From North-Central – Army
Next articleAnybody praying for Nigeria’s break up will not succeed, Osinbajo responds to successionist groups
Godwin Okafor
https://naija247news.com
Godwin Okafor is a Financial Journalist, Internet Social Entrepreneur and Founder of Naija247news Media Limited. He has over 16 years experience in financial journalism. His experience cuts across traditional and digital media. He started his journalism career at Business Day, Nigeria and founded Naija247news Media in 2010. Godwin holds a Bachelors degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management from the Lagos State University, Ojo, Lagos. He is an alumni of Lagos Business School and a Fellow of the University of Pennsylvania (Wharton Seminar for Business Journalists). Over the years, he has won a number of journalism awards. Godwin is the chairman of Emmerich Resources Limited, the publisher of Naija247news.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.