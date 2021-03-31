Soybeans edge higher, but set for first monthly loss in ten months

CANBERRA, March 31 (Reuters) – U.S. soybean futures edged higher as traders readied for a widely watched report, though the oilseed was poised to record its first monthly loss in ten months as expectations for ample global supplies weighed on prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up 0.1% at $13.67-3/4 a bushel by 0221 GMT, having closed down 1.9% on Tuesday when prices hit a Feb. 2 low of $13.64-1/4 a bushel.

Soybeans down 2.6% for the month, the first four-week slide since May 2020.

Corn on track for its first monthly loss since July 2020.

Wheat down 9% for the month, the biggest four-week slide since February 2019.

Traders were bracing for Wednesday’s USDA planting intentions and quarterly grain stocks reports, which have a history of rattling the markets.