Sponsors of terrorists will be named soon, says Presidency

The Presidency has said that the sponsors of terrorists causing unrest in the country will soon be named.

Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said this during Channels TV programme, Politics Today.

“Sponsors of terrorists and their accomplices, including Bureau De Change operators will soon be named,” he said.

Shehu also said that President Buhari did not need to transmit power to his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo while he is away on a medical trip to the United Kingdom.

“President Buhari will continue to work from wherever he is.

“The requirement of the law is that if the President is going to be absent in the country for 21 days and more, then that transmission is warranted.

“In this particular instance, it is not warranted.

“It is a medical trip and there is absolutely no urgency, no emergency; the President is not in any sick condition.

“It is a routine medical check-up; the President has undertaken this with a set of doctors that he has retained over many years,” Shehu stated.