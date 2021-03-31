We’ve witnessed progressive return of peace in N/East – Defence Minister

By Naomi Sharang

Abuja, March 30, 2021 The Minister of Defence, Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd.) says the military has recorded a progressive return of peace to the North-East.

He stated this when the Senate Committee on Defence, led by its Chairman, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko visited the ministry on Tuesday for oversight.

Magashi who said that Nigeria had been contending with diverse internal security challenges, noted that peace was returning to some parts of the country affected by insurgents.

“Nigeria has been contending with diverse internal security challenges even as it grapples with the unconventional warfare waged against her by the terrorist group, Boko Haram and banditry in some states like Niger, Katsina, Kaduna, Sokoto and Zamfara.

“The armed forces is confronting the emerging threat of banditry in other parts of the country especially in the North-Central and the North-West.

“These challenges have tasked the constructive capabilities of our armed forces with attendant losses of our gallant officers and men in the line of duty.

“The armed forces have continued to contend with the challenges of ensuring insurgents’ intermittent incursions are constantly repelled.

“However, we have achieved a level of tranquillity,” Magashi said.

The minister, however, said that with the support of the National Assembly. the ministry would consolidate on its current strides and ultimately achieve sustainable tranquillity.

In his remarks, Wamakko said he was confident that Nigeria would overcome its security challenges.

“The entire country wants to know where we are in terms of security. I am confident that we will overcome our challenges as daunting as they are,” he said.