APC committed to good governance, rule of law, says constitution review committee

By Victor Nwachukwu

Owerri, March 30, 2021 Mrs Ego-Queen Ezuma, representative of Southeast in the All Progressives Congress (APC) constitution review committee says the party remains committed to the tenets of good governance and respect for the rule of law.

Ezuma said this while addressing newsmen in Owerri on Tuesday at the end of a two-day working visit of the committee to the Imo chapter of the APC.

She said that the visit was part of the committee’s nationwide consultation aimed at ensuring a constitution that will represent the collective interest of party members from various parts of the country.

Ezuma who argued that the APC led Federal Government has perfomed credibly in the last five years added that it has solutions to the problems facing Nigeria.

According to her, a review of the party’s constitution became necessary in its bid to improve on certain areas of it’s manifesto, for onward productivity ahead of the 2023 general elections.

She added that APC would remain in the national grid of Nigeria’s democracy and would continue to represent the interest of Nigerians while respecting the rule of law.

” This committee has been saddled with the responsibility of reviewing the party’s constitution and we are here to ensure that Imo and the southeast are carried along.

” Nigerians are happy with us and we will continue to provide them with the best leadership manifesto that will enthrone good governance and respect for the rule of law in the country “, she said.

In a response, Gov. Hope Uzodimma, commended the committee for thinking towards the state, adding that the APC led federal government will continue to gurantee effective leadership in the country.

He thanked the leadership of APC for the choice of Ezuma to lead the committee in the southeast and described her as a great mobiliser while assuring that he would continue to champion the course of the party in the zone.

Also speaking, chairman of the committee, Prof. Tahir Mamman noted that the constitution review was also aimed at making sufficient provision for women participation in politics.

He, however,expressed confidence that the party would consider the recommendations of the committee for onward implementation.