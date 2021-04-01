Awosika, Otudeko, others charge Nigerians on integrity, high leadership values

By Rukayat Moisemhe

Lagos, March 31, 2021 Captains of industry on Wednesday charged Nigerians to imbibe principles of integrity, trust, high moral and leadership values, among others, for better societal outcomes.

The professionals spoke at the physical and virtual launch of a book titled ” A Journey In Leadership” by Alhaji Tijjani Borodo, second Vice President, Institute of Directors (IoD).

Naija247news reports that the 180-page seminal autobiography showcases the life and times of Borodo in his eventful and celebratory career in the public and private sectors.

Mrs Ibukun Awosika, Chairperson, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, outlined character, professionalism, and guidance in leadership as values necessary to build a better country.

Awosika stated that her interactions with Borodo, a former Company Secretary of FBN Holdings, provided her with the necessary guidance and information she needed to settle down as chairperson.

“Borodo’s gentle nature and ability to build bridges presents him as one of the most detrabilised Nigerians.

“He is a strong family and relationship man, and interactions with him would have you building stronger family relationships.

“I am comfortable and confident going back to Borodo to seek his guidance and counsel over a matter that he is capable of.

“He is a leader that has the humility of spirit to encourage others, and can collaborate to contribute and nurture generations for a greater good.

“I am certain that every person that would read the book now and in the future would get many valuable lessons,” she said.

Also, Oba Otudeko, Chairman, Honeywell Flour Mills, stressed the need for all leaders, no matter how seasoned, to note their positions as students in the journey of life.

Otudeko said the publication was timely and would serve as a signpost as people journeyed through life.

“Borodo’s leadership style became more clearer as he took up more responsibilities as company secretary, First Bank Holdings.

“He is a sound leader, a great inspiration and an impact we need as a country, and has demonstrated it excellently as we worked together for over 20 years.

“A Journey in Leadership offers insights into a better life, as the leader’s mandate is to render services that would ease the burdens of the people,” he said.

Chief Chris Okunowo, President, IoD, said the author demonstrated values of integrity and enterprise; principles notable to the Institute.

Okunowo urged young Nigerians to learn from people like Borodo and encourage participation of more people like him in the nation’s quest to move forward.

“There is no doubt that he has imbibed the qualities of leadership from a very young age, as he learnt from his father and has displayed same in his day to day activities both in family life and the corporate space,” he said.

Alhaji Adamu Muazu, former governor of Bauchi, commended the author for producing a well-written book that was inspiring.

He said it was one that could help and inspire everyone, particularly the younger generation, to educate and enlighten themselves for the benefit of humanity.

Responding to the encomiums, Borodo urged parents to be watchful and actively involved in the daily activities of their children, to tackle societal ills.

Borodo, stressing the importance of education, said that proceeds of the book launch would be used to fund a foundation by his mother, Hajiya Safiya Borodo.

According to him, the foundation aims to provide education and medical support to indigent children.

“Education is key in any society and that is what we need to inculcate in this country, as an educated society is a successful society.

“My advice to parents today is that they should put an eye on their children and be watchful of what they do, where they are and who they are with.

“My father, every evening, made sure that every child was home for prayers, and that act informed the importance of togetherness and prayers.

“Once that is taken care of, a lot of societal ills would be addressed for better national outcome,” he said.

NAN also reports that Alhaji Umaru Mutallab, former Chairman, First Bank Limited, and Mr Fabian Ajogwu, Founding Partner of Kenna Partners, who read the book review, were among many other dignitaries at the book launch.