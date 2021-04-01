BREAKING: Nigerian Alpha Jet Goes Missing During Boko Haram Operation

Nigerian Air Force Alpha-Jet has gone missing during an air interdiction mission in battle with Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State in the North-East.

SaharaReporters learnt that the fighter jet went missing on Wednesday around 5pm, amidst fears that it might have been captured or shot down by the Boko Haram terrorists – who are now being aided by a more deadly faction, the Islamic State West African Province fighters.

Nigerian Alpha Jet

The Nigerian Air Force in a release confirmed the missing Alpha Jet, noting that the details of the whereabouts of the aircraft were still sketchy.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, said, “A NAF Alpha-Jet has lost contact with radar in Borno State, while on interdiction mission in support of ground troops.

The mission was part of the ongoing counterinsurgency operations in the North East. The loss of radar contact occurred at about 5:08 pm on 31 March 2021.

“Details of the whereabouts of the aircraft or likely cause of contact loss are still sketchy but will be relayed to the general public as soon as they become clear. Meanwhile, search and rescue efforts are ongoing.”