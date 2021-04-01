Group agitates for equity in distribution of political offices in Kebbi

By Ibrahim Bello

Birnin Kebbi, March 31, 2021 (NAN) A group, Kebbi Movement for the Cry of Justice, has begun move to ensure equitable distribution of political positions among the three Senatorial Districts in the state.

Alhaji Abdullahi Muhammad-Lamba, the spokesman for the group, said on Wednesday in Birnin Kebbi.

He said a stakeholders meeting was held on March 28 in Zuru Local Government Area, under the leadership of Sen. Muhammadu Magoro, which came up with a resolution on how the issue would be addressed.

“The focus of the meeting was not to patronise any politician or promote anybody, rather it was to enshrine our motto and slogan of equity in all political spheres”, he said.

According to him, the stakeholders want to see a situation where the agitation of all the zones are addressed and resolved justly and equitably.

“If you could recall, this country was balkanised into six geo-political zones with the sole aim of ensuring equitable representation.

“Also, each of the states has representation of three senators in the National Assembly irrespective of the population and size of the state.

“Kano State has 44 Local Government Areas (LGAs), while Ebonyi State has eight LGAs but each has three senators in the National Assembly.

“Kebbi state has three senatorial zones – North, South and Central, but the central district seems to have upper hands in most of the governors and ministers we have produced from inception in 1991 to date.

“We want to ensure that other zones have the same opportunity, hence we met in Zuru LGA on March 28 and deliberated in order to move the state forward equitably and justly,’’ he said.

Muhammad-Lamba stressed that the forum was not to run down any zone or politician, but to fine-tune ways to address the agitation and aspiration of all zones through deliberations, meetings and consultations.

He appealed to elected and appointed leaders in the state to use their positions to promote equity and justice.

Like this: Like Loading...