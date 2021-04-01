JUST IN: Nigeria’s Former Central Bank Governor, Soludo Attacked by unknown Gunmen In Anambra, Three Policemen Killed

Unknown gunmen on Wednesday attacked a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Charles Chukwuma Soludo in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra state, killing at least three policemen attached to him.

Eyewitness say that Soludo, a governorship aspirant, was in the community for an interaction session.

“A couple of minutes ago, unknown gunmen disrupted the interactive session between Isuofia youth and Prof Chukwuma Soludo. In the process, three policemen were killed and one kidnapped, their rifles were also carted away. There is a serious stampede in the town centre right now,” a resident told Newsmen

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 6 for the governorship election in the state.