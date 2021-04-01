NSE celebrates its ex-officio Aig-Imoukhuede

By Chinyere Joel-Nwokeoma

Lagos, March 31, 2021 The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has honoured Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, Ex-Officio, National Council, NSE, with a digital closing gong ceremony.

The event organised by the NSE, is in celebration of his contributions to the bourse growth and was attended by members of the capital market ecosystem.

Speaking at the event, the Chairman, Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group) Plc, Otunba Abimbola Ogunbanjo, said that the event was organised to celebrate Aig-Imoukhuede for his exemplary stewardship.

“It is my deep pleasure to celebrate Aig-Imoukhuede today for his exemplary stewardship as First Vice President, President and ex-Officio of the National Council for over seven years.

“The transformational groundwork he laid made it easier to succeed him as Council President and avidly pursue the vision to build a world-class exchange.

“Furthermore, I would like to thank him for his wise and valuable counsel to the NSE over the years which were instrumental in the attainment of demutualisation and will continue to guide the entire group in this new era.

“I speak on behalf of the management and staff of the NGX Group Plc and its subsidiaries in commending him for his exceptional service and wishing him well in his future endeavours,” Ogunbanjo said.

He noted that with the successful completion of demutualisation, the NSE had transitioned from a member-owned company to a company owned by shareholders, bringing to an end the leadership of the National Council.

Demutualization is the process by which a customer-owned mutual organization (mutual) or co-operative changes legal form to a joint stock company.

It is sometimes called stocking or privatisation.

Also speaking, the Group Chief Executive Officer, NGX Group Plc, Mr Oscar Onyema, commended Aug-Imoukhuede for his contributions to the growth and development of the exchange.

“I must thank the ever astute Ex-Officio, National Council, NSE, Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, for the hands-on experience and business expertise with which he has contributed to the growth of the NSE over the years.

“During his time as President of the National Council, he provided unique insights that saw to the development of the Exchange despite the harsh economic and policy environments that often characterised his tenure.

“As Ex-Officio, Aig-Imoukhuede continued to provide invaluable support to The Exchange.

“We are honoured to celebrate his achievements and are excited that he did indeed enter the ‘promised land’ with us as he said he would when he retired as President of the National Council in 2016,” Onyema said.

On his part, Aig-Imoukhuede, said it had been a wonderful journey over the past seven years as First Vice-President, President and Ex-Officio of the National Council of the NSE.

He said that serving in this prestigious role would always be a highlight in his career.

“I feel greatly privileged to have worked with amazing colleagues at the National Council, the Executive Committee and staff of the Exchange.

“I must also thank the dealing member community, issuers, the investing public, regulatory bodies and all other stakeholders who contributed in one way or the other to our progress over the years, particularly our aspiration to demutualise.

“Let me assure you that the boards and management of the Nigerian Exchange Group Plc and its subsidiaries remain committed to the course of action and will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that we achieve even more notable feats in this new era,” he said.

