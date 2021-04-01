OPEC + Agree to Boost Output, Betting on Demand Rebound

Decision follows internal and external pressure to pump more

Group will add about 2 million barrels a day from May to July

OPEC and an alliance of other top oil producers agreed to boost their collective production by more than two million barrels a day over coming months, betting on resurgent demand as they and the rest of the world assess the economic consequences of the pandemic’s trajectory.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and a group of other big producers led by Russia agreed to boost output in May by 350,000 barrels a day, and by the same amount again in June, according to delegates. They agreed to then increase output by another 450,000 barrels a day in July.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, agreed to start easing separate, unilateral cuts of one million barrels a day that it put in place earlier this year. It plans to end those cuts altogether by the end of July, delegates said.

The agreement Thursday between the two groups, together called OPEC+, was a compromise between Saudi Arabia, OPEC’s de facto leader, and Russia. Saudi Arabia had sought to maintain cuts, skeptical of a quick return in oil demand during the pandemic. Russia, meanwhile, has said the world already needs more oil to feed resurgent economies in many regions.

The decision is another sharp swerve in OPEC’s zigzag oil strategy over the past year, underscoring the difficulty among forecasters in the group—and elsewhere—to call the start of a sustained global recovery from the pandemic.

Ahead of the meeting between the two groups, Saudi Arabia had initially backed plans to keep production unchanged, delegates said. The decision to hike output “was a complete U-turn,” one of them said.

Throughout the pandemic, the group has appeared to shift sharply from optimism to pessimism over the prospects of a post-pandemic economic recovery—and a strong rebound in oil demand. Saudi Arabia has pushed to stay cautious, while Russia has been eager to lift output.

The divide was on display ahead of Thursday’s meeting. Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman warned the “sea remains rough” in terms of stabilizing the oil market. Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said the oil markets were undersupplied by some two million barrels a day, and “it’s important not to let the market overheat.”

Keeping a tight lid on output can bolster prices, but it can also suppress revenues for many of Russia’s independent producers. Oil supply lines were also recently disrupted by the six-day closure of the Suez Canal, offering another case for easing the taps.

Many forecasters are bracing for a strong global recovery this year, but it remains an uncertain picture. Oxford Economics forecast 6% global growth in 2021, the fastest rate in almost half a century, as Covid-19 vaccine campaigns allow pandemic restrictions to be lifted and businesses to snap back in some places. In China, consumer spending at home and demand for Chinese-made goods abroad added economic steam there in March.

The U.S. economy is picking up, with an accelerating vaccination drive progressing relatively smoothly. Americans are increasing their spending, particularly on in-person services that were battered by the pandemic.

Still, clouds remain. Reported U.S. Covid-19 cases remain elevated and have risen steadily despite the vaccine rollout. Fast-rising cases in much of Europe are triggering new Covid-19 restrictions and threatening a deeper-than-expected, double-dip recession there.

Traders took the OPEC easing in stride, with analysts saying the boost was measured. Brent, the international crude benchmark, was up 1.2% to $63.52 a barrel. Futures for West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, was rising 1.6% to $60.08 a barrel.

“There is a recognition that this is a phased return that can be fairly easily reversed,” said Helima Croft, the chief commodities strategist at Canadian broker RBC.

As Covid-19 started shutting down economies, grounding flights and shutting businesses, OPEC and its allies cast aside a bitter price war and cut nearly 10 million barrels of crude a day, or about 10% of pre-pandemic demand, from their collective production. Since then, the group has agreed in fits and starts to restore a chunk of that—about 3.15 million barrels a day, including Thursday’s new barrels.

Saudi Arabia surprised markets in early January by agreeing to act unilaterally and slice a further one million barrels of its own production to help stabilize markets at a time it felt earlier vaccination optimism was premature and cases in Europe and the U.S. were soaring.