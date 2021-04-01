PDP congratulates Sokoto State LG chairmen over election victory

By Habibu Harisu

Sokoto, March 31, 2021 The State Chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has congratulated the newly elected local government council chairmen and councillors over their victory at the just concluded poll.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Abdullahi Hausawa, the state Publicity Secretary of the party in Sokoto on Tuesday.

Hausawa commended security agencies, journalists and the general public for the peaceful conduct of the election.

“The state party Chairman, Alhaji Muhammad Aliyu-Goronyo, other executives and loyalists wish to congratulate the elected chairmen and councillors.

“We wish all elected officials Allah’s guidance and protection; however, work in the peoples interests by transforming their lives for better.

“You should strive to make the party proud as history will surely judge us action,” he said.