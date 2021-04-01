Sanusi, Lami, others discuss 4th industrial rev at ICAN confab

The former Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, Federal Inland Revenue Service, FIRS Executive Chairman, Mohammed Lami, would speak on theme: “The 4thIndustrial Revolution: Boom for the Accounting Profession and Panacea for Pandemic” at the 50th Annual Conference of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

Also, Flutterwave boss, Olugbenga Agboola, President of the International Federation of Accountants (IFAC), Mr. Allan Johnson; Hon. Minister of Communications & Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Pantami; among other eminent personalities would also be part of the discussion which holds from April 5 to 9, 2021 at the International Conference Centre Abuja.

A statement from ICAN, signed by Principal Manager, Corporate Communications, Mrs. Bunmi Owolabi, said the conference which will hold physically and virtually will be conducted in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocol as stipulated by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The lead paper titled: “Digital Revolution: The Accountancy Profession and the Future of Work” would be taken by IFAC President, with a focus on how Nigeria can benefit from the 4th Industrial Revolution (IR) which is driven by rapidly changing digital technologies which has continued to transform societies, economies, professions and organizations.

The plenary session two entitled“Redefining a New Model of Accountable Leadership in Nigeria in the 4thIndustrial Revolution” will be delivered by Sanusi, which would examine how a digital Nigeria will drive accountable leadership and make recommendations on how Nigerian leaders can quickly adapt to digital technologies.

While the third plenary would focus on “Taxation in a Digital Economy: Prospects and Challenges” and taken by the FIRS boss, it would examine the prospects and challenges of taxation in a digital economy whilst evaluating the efficacy of the amendments proposed and effected to date by the National Assembly in Nigeria and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.