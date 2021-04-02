Edo Dry Port: Promoter collaborates with manufacturers, chambers of commerce

By Joy Odigie

Benin, April 1, 2021 Atlantique Marine Engineering Services (AMES), promoter of the Edo Inland Container Dry Port, is collaborating with Manufacturers’ Associations and the Chambers of Commerce to commence export at the port.

Dr Charles Akhigbe, MD/CEO AMES-Edo Inland Container Dry Port disclosed this in an interview with newsmen in Benin on Thursday.

Akhigbe said the port has a Domestic Export Warehouse (DEW) that served as a one-stop shop for exporters and business operators.

“We are entering into contracts with Chambers of Commerce, Manufacturer Associations as well as individuals to start exportation of non-Oil products from Edo via the inland dry port.

“Exporters of Agricultural products within the Edo region do not need to go to Lagos anymore because everything about exportation can be done at the dry port.

“The DEW initiative being driven by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council will ensure that exporters operate under one roof to get certification for their products.

“Once the product meets the necessary export standards, it will be packaged and loaded into container and conveyed straight to the nominated shipping line,” he said.

He said the port would commence operations before end of April, urging exporters to take advantage of less tariffs and logistic cost.

He also urged MSMEs to key into the Federal Government Export Development Fund to enable them boost their export in agricultural products.