Graduate makes N150,000 monthly income from cake business

By Aisha Gambo

Kaduna, April 1.2021 Hauwa Bello, a graduate of Economics from the Kaduna State University (KASU), says she makes an average income of N150,000 monthly from cake business.

Bello, proprietor of Emm’s Bakers made this known in an interview with journalists in Kaduna on Thursday.

“I started baking from childhood but made it a business in 2018; to me, baking cake is a passion because I enjoy baking.

“I do my business based on order, I make cakes for different occasions such as birthday, wedding anniversary, graduation, promotion among others “, she said.

The economics graduate said she started the business with N10, 000 because she had most of the equipment needed for baking and had achieved financial freedom.

According to her, most of her customers are family members, friends and referrals and the increase of prices of raw material and poor electricity has been a major challenge to the business.

Bello stated that she wanted to be well established with a company and a baking school for youths interested in bakery.

She advised youths to have an idea of a business, research on it before going into it, noting that this would help to grow their businesses.