Odumakin, Chukwuma: Death dealt big blow to human rights community – CHSR

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Lagos, April 5, 2021 The Centre for Human and Socio-Economic Rights (CHSR), on Monday, said that death dealt a big blow on the human rights community with the demise of Yinka Odumakin and Innocent Chukwuma.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Odumakin and Chukwuma, human rights activists and leaders died a few hours interval on Saturday.

While Odumakin, Spokesman of the Pan-Yoruba Socio-Cultural group, Afenifere reportedly died in the hours on Saturday at age 56, Chukwuma reportedly died in the evening at age 55.

The CHSR’s National President, Alex Omotehinse in a statement in Lagos, described the demise of the duo as a huge loss to the human rights community.

“The leadership and members of CHSR join others to mourn the demise of two great leaders in the civil society organisation – Comrade Yinka Odumakin and Comrade Innocent Chukwuma.

“Their deaths came as a huge shock and left a big vacuum in the human rights community.

“The death of this great duo is an irreparable loss to Nigeria because these two courageous fighters will be immensely missed in the struggle for the advancement of human rights, democracy and accountable governance.

“The late Odumakin and Chukwuma played prominent roles in the campaign that pushed the military out for the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria from the 80s and 90s,’’ Omotehinse said.

According to him, Odumakin was a strong voice in the then National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) that became the effective counterforce to the military rule in the 1990s.

He added that Chukwuma remained a consistent voice in Civil Liberty Organisation (CLO), playing leading roles in the Transition Monitoring Group (TMG) and Centre for Law Enforcement Education (CLEEN Foundation).

“In this very painful moment, the CHSR commiserates with the family, friends and colleagues of Odumakin and Chukwuma.

“We pray the loved ones, they have left behind, will find the fortitude to cope with the huge loss as we also pray that the Almighty God grants their souls eternal rest,’’ he said.

