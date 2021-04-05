Ortom’s attack: Sen. Moro wants police to step up investigation

By Naomi Sharang

Abuja, April 5, 2021 Sen. Abba Moro, the Vice Chairman Senate Committee on Army, has pleaded with the Nigeria Police to step up investigation on attack of Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue.

Moro (PDP-Benue) made the plea in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Monday.

Ortom was recently attacked in his farm at the outskirts of Makurdi, the state capital.

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G) Mohammed Adamu, had ordered full-scale investigations into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Moro speaking on the investigation said that he was hopeful that the I-G would come up with a report that would fish out the perpetrators of the act.

“I don’t want to preempt what the police is doing now. The I-G had sent a special task force from the headquarters to go and investigate the activities.

“We better wait and see what the report will be like. In the meantime, we thank God that the governor is safe,” he said.

He further said that Nigeria’s security situation “is scary” noting that it had taken new dimensions.

“There are new dimensions that are being introduced now. In the past it used to be the Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East. But today you find it has gravitated to a level of banditry and kidnapping and armed robbery that had been a thing of the past”.

The lawmaker, however, called on the government to step up activities of security agencies