President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Usman Alkali Baba as acting Inspector General of Police (IGP).

He replaces Mohammed Adamu whose tenure was extended early in the year. .

Baba’s acting appointment was disclosed on Tuesday to State House correspondents by the Minister of Police Affair, Muhammad Maigari Dingyadi at the presidential villa, Abuja