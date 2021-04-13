Fayemi Commissions Chukwuma Nwoha Road in Owerri

The Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has commissioned a major reconstructed road named after one of the young football stars from Imo Stare who made Nigeria proud by winning the under 17 world cup in China in 1985, Chukwuma Nwoha.

While commissioning the road, Dr. Fayemi congratulated Governor Hope Uzodimma on the good works he is doing in Imo State and for achieving the construction and reconstruction of very important roads that link up the Owerri Municipal to other Local Governments and States of the South East.

The Governor of Ekiti State said what Governor Uzodimma is doing in terms of infrastructure in Imo is in sync with the reason the people trusted him with their mandate and that Governor Uzodimma has shown huge and sincere commitment to the people of Imo State.

He appealed to the youths to help restore peace and shun violence and destruction of public and private property as such acts will never allow for development.

He acknowledged that though in a democracy the people have the right to show their grievances when things are not going well, “but they should not join hands with detractors to pull down good intentions of their leaders like the Governor of Imo State.”

Earlier in his address at the occasion, Governor Uzodimma said that “under a conducive environment devoid of violence and unnecessary distractions and malicious political shenanigans” his government would deliver on its mandate to transform Imo State.

He noted that “with peace and security Imo State will continue to march on triumphantly to better and better years ahead which signals the irreversible end to the days of sophocating hardship in Imo State.”

Governor Uzodimma used the opportunity to appeal to Nigerian youths to give peace a chance “by refraining from been willing tools in the hands of enemies of the States in particular and the Country large,” noting that “there can be no progress without peace.”

He also appealed to Nigerians and Imo in particular to recommit themselves to building an enduring society where we shall pursue our legitimate undertakings in peace.

The governor thanked God that “the Chukwuma Nwoha road which has been abandoned for over 20 years has been recovered, rehabilitated and reconstructed as it is a veritable way of connecting MCC to Egbu Road; to Imo State University; Mbaise and Emekuku Roads; Okigwe Road; Orji and other Roads entering the State Capital.”

In his message of welcome, the State Commissioner for Works, Barr. Ralph Nwosu informed that commissioning of Chukwuma Nwoha Road brings the number of roads commissioned in the one year celebration of Senator Hope Uzodimma’s government to 22.

In a goodwill message, a business mogul and a transport giant, Chief Frank Nneji who is the Chairman and Chief Executive of ABC Transport expressed the gratitude of the private sector to the Governor on the opening of roads in the Municipality and rural areas, describing the action as “the key to the opening of the economy of the State.”

Nneji noted that “Imo State is the centre of the other South East and South South States of Nigeria.”

Also in his own goodwill message an indigene of Owerri Municipal and Commissioner in the National Complaint Commission, Barr. Willy Amadi thanked the Governor for his seamless approach to the development of Imo State, saying that the roads being commissioned in the urban area, especially the Chukwuma Nwoha toad, serves as an artery to other link roads of the Municipality.

He described the achievement of the Governor in the areas of road infrastructure as “Road Revolution in Imo State”.

The Governor of Ekiti State was accompanied by the Senator representing Ekiti North in the National Assembly, Senator Olubumi Adetumbi and former House of Representatives member, Nze Chidi Duru among others.

Also present at the event were the former Governor of Imo State, Dr. Ikedi Ohakim, the Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prof. Placid Njoku, Speaker Imo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Paul Emeziem, Bishop of Anglican Diocese of Egbu, Rt. Rev. Geoffrey Enyinnaya Okoroafor, traditional rulers, women leaders and other dignitaries of Imo State and beyond.