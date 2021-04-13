Use Holy month of Ramadan to get close to God, Atiku advise Muslims

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has urged Muslims to use the Holy month of Ramadan to get close to God, seek His favour and relief from problems facing the nation.

Abubakar, in a statement by his media office in Abuja on Tuesday congratulated Muslims for witnessing yet again, the commencement of fasting in the Holy month of Ramadan.

He said although the Holy month of Ramadan was a period in which Muslims observe the 29 or 30 days fast, it was also a time to reflect on humanity and give charity, especially to those in need.

“At this crucial time when regulations aimed at ending the scourge of Coronavirus have led to many people being economically displaced, it is incumbent on us to remember those in need and stretch our hands of help,” he said.

The former vice president called on all faithful to shun acts of violence and criminality causing much harm in the society.

“Let us all embrace peace, and the spirit of hard work to achieve our desirable goals as individuals and as a society.” Abubakar said.

He prayed God Almighty to help and guide all through the holy month.