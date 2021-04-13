Uwazuruike takes swipes at Nnamdi Kanu says Igbo people want justice, equity, fairness, not Eastern Security Network

Igbo want justice, equity, fairness, not Biafra, and there is nothing like Eastern Security Network the founder of the Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra and Biafra Independent Movement, Chief Ralph Uwazuruike, has said.

Uwazuruike, speaking on TVC ‘Your View’ on Tuesday also took a swipe the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) saying that only South-East governors have the right to create security outfit in the region and no other without the consultation with the governors.

Recall that on Sunday the South-East governors announced that they have created a security outfit called the is Ebubeagu to join hands with other security outfits to curb the deteriorating security situation in the southeast, which include Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo.

According to Uwazuruike, there is nothing like Eastern Eastern Security Network which was created by the IPOB and Nnamdi Kanu.

Uwazuruike on TVC ‘Your View’ on Tuesday said, “It is only the South-East governors that have the authority to establish a security outfit for the people of the South-East. No individual has the right to establish any security outfit for the South-East. I have the capacity to establish a security outfit for the South-East but I didn’t do that because we must believe in the rule of law.

“We have elected, able governors who are entitled to do such function; no individual, no matter who you are, without consultation should open a security outfit for the South-East region.

Igbo want justice, equity, fairness, not Biafra, so, it is only the Ebubeagu opened and established by the governors that is recognised as the security outfit for the South-East.

“There is nothing like Eastern Security Network. Nobody believes in Eastern Security Network, that is just an internet affair, on social media networks.”