Ethereum and Dogecoin at all-time highs as cryptos rally ahead of Coinbase listing

Alongside a new all-time high for bitcoin (now trading up 5.8% at $63.4K), Ethereum (ETH-USD) is ahead 7.7% today, and now above $2.3K for the first time.

It’s a broad rally for crypto ahead of tomorrow’s Coinbase direct public listing. The more “alt” the coin, the bigger the rally, with Dogecoin (DOGE-USD) up 25% and above $0.09 for the first time, and Ripple (XRP-USD) continuing its remarkable run, up 35% to $1.87. Coinbase has a long list of cryptos available for trade, but Dogecoin and Ripple aren’t among them (Ripple used to be available, but was pulled over regulatory concerns).

Coinbase this morning received coverage from MoffettNathanson, with a Buy rating and $600 price target.